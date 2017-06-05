Philippines' Cebu Air places order for additional 7 Airbus A321CEO planes
Philippine carrier Cebu Air Inc said on Wednesday it has placed an order with Airbus for an additional seven A321CEO planes, for delivery from March 2018, to meet increased capacity requirements. The seven aircraft have a total value of $812 million, based on current list prices and will be on top of Cebu Air's existing order of 32 Airbus A321NEO planes, it said in a statement.
