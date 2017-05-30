Philippines casino attack a botched robbery, not the work of Islamic State
The gunman who burst into the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex early on Friday, firing shots, setting gaming tables alight and killing dozens, all suffocating in thick smoke, had been labelled by a top lawmaker as a "lone wolf" terrorist. "That is not the work of ISIS," Duterte, using an acronym for Islamic State, told reporters in Cagayan de Oro city where he was visiting troops.
