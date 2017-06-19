Philippine military: Rebels still hol...

Philippine military: Rebels still holding hostages in school

Muslim rebels are still holding several hostages in a school that has been surrounded by army troops in the southern Philippines , military officials said Wednesday after reporting that the gunmen have withdrawn from the area as government forces converged to crush the attack. Gunmen from the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters maneuvered to attack separate outposts of army troops and government militiamen but were repelled by government forces at dawn Wednesday, prompting them to seize villagers to dodge military gunfire in Malagakit village in North Cotabato province, military officials said.

