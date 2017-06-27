Philippine matriarch Farhana Maute alleged kingpin in Isis assault
A powerful matriarch has emerged as one of the alleged kingpins behind the assault on a Philippine city that may herald the expansion of the Isis terrorist group across southeast Asia. Farhana Maute, 60, is suspected of funding the Maute terror group operated by her two sons, Omarkhayam and Abdullah, that has held Marawi, a majority-Muslim city of 200,000 in the southern Philippines, under a brutal siege against government troops for the past month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC