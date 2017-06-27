Philippine matriarch Farhana Maute al...

Philippine matriarch Farhana Maute alleged kingpin in Isis assault

A powerful matriarch has emerged as one of the alleged kingpins behind the assault on a Philippine city that may herald the expansion of the Isis terrorist group across southeast Asia. Farhana Maute, 60, is suspected of funding the Maute terror group operated by her two sons, Omarkhayam and Abdullah, that has held Marawi, a majority-Muslim city of 200,000 in the southern Philippines, under a brutal siege against government troops for the past month.

