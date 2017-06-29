Philippine leader tells troops not to...

Philippine leader tells troops not to fear civilian deaths

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte checks the scope of a Chinese-made CS/LR4A sniper rifle during the presentation of thousands of rifles and ammunition by China to the Philippines on Wednesday at Clark Airbase in northern Philippines. According to a government statement the firearms form "part of the military aid package by China in relation with the emerging threat of terrorism and piracy in southern Philippines".

Chicago, IL

