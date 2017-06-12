Philippine flag raised on Independence Day in war-torn city
A protester holds a placard during a rally near the U.S. Embassy to denounce the U.S. military's role in the ongoing battle between Government forces and Muslim militants who laid siege to Marawi city in southern Philippines ... . Protesters are blocked by police as they attempt to march closer to the U.S. Embassy to denounce the U.S. military's role in the ongoing battle between Government forces and Muslim militants who laid siege to Marawi city in s... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC