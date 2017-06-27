Palace: Hapilon's escape a sign of 'cowardice'
SECURITY officials are still verifying the reports that Isnilon Hapilon, an Abu Sayyaf leader allegedly pledging allegiance to Islamic State extremists, may have run away from the ongoing battle in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, Malacanang said Tuesday. "There has been information saying that Isnilon Hapilon has left Marawi and abandoned his group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC