Oro fire destroys 6 houses; P1.5-M worth of properties lost

SIX houses were gutted at dawn Wednesday, June 14, at Zone 5, Camp Evangelista, Patag, Cagayan de Oro City, the fire department said. Authorities said the fire began at a boarding house owned by the Quijano family around 2 am and spread to adjacent properties.

