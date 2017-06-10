Non-interference is hindering Asean's fight against Islamic State
The attack on Marawi in the southern Philippines is Southeast Asia's deadliest jihadist assault, claiming at least 103 lives so far. Jihadists joined the attack in response to calls for reinforcement by Isnilon Hapilon, the Filipino militant dubbed the "Emir of Southeast Asia" and allegedly linked to the so-called Islamic State .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC