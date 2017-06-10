Muslims in Asia Pray for Peace As Ram...

Muslims in Asia Pray for Peace As Ramadan Holy Month Ends

Read more: Voice of America

Muslims in Asia celebrated the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday on Sunday with prayers for peace as they marked the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan. As at the start of Ramadan, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours, Eid-al-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon and its celebration varies in different countries.

Chicago, IL

