More Chinese retire in the Philippines
The agency's data show that there are 17,768 Chinese retirees in the country from 1985 to October 2016, accounting for 34 percent of the total foreign retirees. After Chinese nationals from mainland China, Koreans followed with 10,384 retirees ; Taiwanese with 4,524 ; Indian retirees, 3,991 and Japanese retirees with 3,442 .
