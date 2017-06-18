Military: Arrested Abu bandit is Hapi...

Military: Arrested Abu bandit is Hapilon's close aide

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE alleged Abu Sayyaf Group member arrested in Zamboanga City is a Jemaah Islamiyah-trained bomb expert and a close aide of ASG leader Isnilon Hapilon, a military official said on Sunday, June 18. "The subject [Hamsi Amajad Marani] is a notorious member of the ASG, and is a trained bomber by an Indonesian Jemaah Islamiyah bomb expert," said Colonel Leonel Nicolas, Joint Task Force Zamboanga commander, citing the bomb-making materials recovered from Marani's possession. Hamsi Amajad Marani alias Hamsi was arrested by joint military and police operatives around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Sitio Niyog-Niyog in the village of Muti, Zamboanga City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,477 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC