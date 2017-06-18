Military: Arrested Abu bandit is Hapilon's close aide

THE alleged Abu Sayyaf Group member arrested in Zamboanga City is a Jemaah Islamiyah-trained bomb expert and a close aide of ASG leader Isnilon Hapilon, a military official said on Sunday, June 18. "The subject [Hamsi Amajad Marani] is a notorious member of the ASG, and is a trained bomber by an Indonesian Jemaah Islamiyah bomb expert," said Colonel Leonel Nicolas, Joint Task Force Zamboanga commander, citing the bomb-making materials recovered from Marani's possession. Hamsi Amajad Marani alias Hamsi was arrested by joint military and police operatives around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Sitio Niyog-Niyog in the village of Muti, Zamboanga City.

