Marawi Militants Losing, Philippines Says, but Neighbors Fear Their Spread
Islamist militants holed up in a southern Philippines town have been cornered and their firepower is flagging, the military said Thursday, as the five-week battle for control of Marawi City raged on. Despite signs that the insurgents are now on the back foot, Southeast Asian governments are worried that the siege could be just the prelude to further violence as the ultra-radical Islamic State group tries to establish a foothold in their region.
