Marawi City evacuees receive medicine...

Marawi City evacuees receive medicines, clothes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Davao City Deputy Mayor of Maranao Tribe, Mindanao Islamic Chamber of Commerce, together with the members of Philippine Councilors League gave medicines and clothing to evacuees now situated at the neighboring towns of Marawi on Saturday, June 24. Maranao Tribe Deputy Mayor Gapor "Randy" A. Usman, Al Haj in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Sunday, June 25, said that they have personally delivered the medicines, which were given by Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to the Municipalities of Malabang and Balindog in Lanao del Sur. Usman said Malabang evacuation center is occupied by an estimated 2,000 families, while the Balindog evacuation center is occupied with an estimated number of 3,000 families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,400 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC