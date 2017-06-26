Marawi City evacuees receive medicines, clothes

THE Davao City Deputy Mayor of Maranao Tribe, Mindanao Islamic Chamber of Commerce, together with the members of Philippine Councilors League gave medicines and clothing to evacuees now situated at the neighboring towns of Marawi on Saturday, June 24. Maranao Tribe Deputy Mayor Gapor "Randy" A. Usman, Al Haj in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Sunday, June 25, said that they have personally delivered the medicines, which were given by Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to the Municipalities of Malabang and Balindog in Lanao del Sur. Usman said Malabang evacuation center is occupied by an estimated 2,000 families, while the Balindog evacuation center is occupied with an estimated number of 3,000 families.

