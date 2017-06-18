Man arrested for brandishing unlicensed firearm

A 24-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after allegedly brandishing an unlicensed firearm in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Taytay, Danao City on Saturday night, June 17. A .22 revolver was confiscated from suspect Radolfo Saclanas Pagobo Jr. after he was arrested by Police Officer 1 Jaspher Laurente. At 10:15 p.m., Laurente received a text message from a friend, telling him that a man was showing a gun to his neighbors in San Roque.

