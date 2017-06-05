Malaysia Supports The Philippines In ...

Malaysia Supports The Philippines In Fight Against Militant Groups - Hishammuddin

By Nashir Mansor COTABATO CITY, June 9 -- Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein today conveyed Malaysia's support for the Philippines in its fight against militant groups related to Daesh at Marawi City in Mindanou, to his counterpart here, Philippine Secretary of Defence, Delfin Negrillo Lorenzana. He conveyed the support to Lorenzana during a meeting between them at the 6th Division Infantry here and emphasised that Malaysia viewed the incident in Marawi City seriously and would not compromise such violence and threat.

