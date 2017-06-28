Legarda looks forward to stronger PH-...

Legarda looks forward to stronger PH-France ties on climate change

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Senator Loren Legarda is looking forward to stronger cooperation between the Philippines and France to mitigate the effect of climate change and expand areas of development as the two nations commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Legarda, who chairs the Senate committees on foreign relations, finance, and climate change, cited the importance of Philippine's partnership with France which has substantially complemented the nation's efforts in addressing current global challenges.

Chicago, IL

