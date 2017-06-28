Legarda looks forward to stronger PH-France ties on climate change
Senator Loren Legarda is looking forward to stronger cooperation between the Philippines and France to mitigate the effect of climate change and expand areas of development as the two nations commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Legarda, who chairs the Senate committees on foreign relations, finance, and climate change, cited the importance of Philippine's partnership with France which has substantially complemented the nation's efforts in addressing current global challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC