Joint anti-terrorism task force in Philippines ended too soon, Mattis says

The United States should not have ended a special-operations task force in the southern Philippines three years ago in light of the weekslong jihadi siege of a city there, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday. "In 2014, we canceled the named operation that we had down there, out of perhaps a premature view that we were gaining success," Mattis testified before a Senate Armed Services subcommittee.

