Joint anti-terrorism task force in Ph...

Joint anti-terrorism task force in Philippines ended too soon, Mattis says

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The United States should not have ended a special-operations task force in the southern Philippines three years ago in light of the weekslong jihadi siege of a city there, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday. "In 2014, we canceled the named operation that we had down there, out of perhaps a premature view that we were gaining success," Mattis testified before a Senate Armed Services subcommittee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,769 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC