Japan Cruise Lines commits to grow cruise tourism in the Philippines

Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo first thanked JCL for bringing Pacific Venus to Puerto Princesa and Manila in November 2015 and to Bohol, Boracay, Manila and the Hundred Islands in November 2016. Mr. Kenji Yoneda, JCL Senior Managing Director, enthused that their company is once again interested in including the Philippines in their regular cruise itinerary in 2018.

