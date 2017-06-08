ISIS Insurgents Gun Down 'Belligerent...

ISIS Insurgents Gun Down 'Belligerent Christians' In The Philippines

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has been fighting for over two weeks to liberate a city overrun by ISIS-linked militants. Abu Sayyaf and Maute fighters, members of terrorist organizations loyal to ISIS, seized control of Marawi in late May. The jihadis torched churches and schools, took Christian hostages, beheaded the police chief, and, in one instance, slaughtered civilians who failed to quote scripture from the Islamic holy text, the Quran.



