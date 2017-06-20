Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines laun...

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines launch join maritime patrol

Southeast Asian neighbors Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines launched coordinated maritime patrols on Monday to intensify their fight against Islamic militants who have laid siege to a southern Philippine city. Defense ministers and military chiefs from the three countries launched the patrols in the Indonesian city of Tarakan in northern Borneo, just across the border from Sabah, Malaysia.

Chicago, IL

