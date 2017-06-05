Indonesia arrests man linked to attac...

Indonesia arrests man linked to attack on Philippine city

Indonesian police said Thursday they have arrested a man on suspicion of helping Indonesians to join Islamic militants who overran a city in the southern Philippines and two others who allegedly helped inspire a double suicide bombing in Jakarta. National police spokesman Martinus Sitompul said a man arrested Tuesday in the city of Yogyakarta in Central Java is suspected of facilitating Indonesians to travel to Mindanao where they joined Islamic State group-affiliated militants who still occupy parts of Marawi more than two weeks after their initial attack.

