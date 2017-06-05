Indebted gambler behind Philippines casino attack, say police
Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital's police office, shows to journalists a picture of gunman Jessie Javier Carlos, a 42-year-old Filipino, who was behind an attack on a Resorts World casino on Friday, during a press briefing at a hotel in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines on June 4, 2017. The parents of Jessie Javier Carlos, Fernando and Teodora can be seen beside him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC