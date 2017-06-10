In the Philippines, one Japanese holdout fought World War II until 1974
When American forces overran the Philippine island of Lubang in 1945, Japanese intelligence officer Hiroo Onoda withdrew into the mountains to wait for reinforcements. He was still waiting 29 years later.
