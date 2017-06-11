In fight for Philippine city, a painful window on war

In this June 9, 2017, photo, Nasir Abdul, second from right, and other evacuees look as a military helicopter passes by black smoke from burning houses outside a temporary evacuation center at the provincial government capitol in Marawi city, southern Philippines. Nearly every day for the past three weeks, the Philippine military has pounded the lakeside town of Marawi with rockets and bombs as it tries to wipe out militants linked to the Islamic State group in some of the most protracted urban combat to hit this volatile region in decades.

