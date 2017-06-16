Iloilo City police test response to terror attack
Different units under the Iloilo City Police Office took part in the exercise, which involved a hypothetical terror attack at a ferry terminal. Senior Superintendent Remus Zacharias Canieso, ICPO director, said the simulation exercise was essential to ensure that all units are prepared to respond when Iloilo City, the regional capital of Western Visayas and a key economic hub in the Visayas, comes under a terrorist attack.
