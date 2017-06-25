IGP: Militant Mahmud Ahmad has escape...

IGP: Militant Mahmud Ahmad has escaped Marawi

KUALA LUMPUR: Former university lecturer-turned-militant Mahmud Ahmad is believed to have escaped from Marawi, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar. "We cannot confirm this but authorities there report that Isnilon Hapilon managed to escape and we believe Mahmud is with him," said Khalid.

Chicago, IL

