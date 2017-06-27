Hunt for escaped Marawi inmates continues
THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology has deployed tracker teams for the recapture of the inmates released by the Maute terror group in Marawi City, a jail official said Tuesday. BJMP spokesman Xavier Solda said of the 107 inmates who bolted the jails, 14 were already put back in jail while 93 remain at large.
