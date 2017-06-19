Hiker rescued 12 days after going mis...

Hiker rescued 12 days after going missin...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

A South Korean traveler who went missing for 12 days on a mountain near Baguio city in the Philippines was rescued Tuesday, said the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. The hiker, whose name was not disclosed, was worn out from starvation and exposure, but he was not in a critical condition and was able to speak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC