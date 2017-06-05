Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mau...

Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one: state media

16 hrs ago

Armed men launched two attacks in Iran's capital on Wednesday morning, killing a guard at the parliament and wounding several people in the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Tehran, state media reported. Lawmaker Elias Hazrati said three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided parliament, according the state television website.

