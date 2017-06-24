Gov't to deal 'decisively' with NPA attacks in Mindanao - " Palace

MALACAA'ANG on Saturday it was "disturbed" by the recent attacks launched by the New People's Army rebels in Mindanao, despite the communists' commitment to stop staging offensives in Mindanao. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the several "serious offensives" committed by the Communist Party of the Philippines' armed wing NPA sow doubts on the worthiness to pursue the government's peace negotiations with its political wing, the National Democratic Front .

