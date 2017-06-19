German found dead in Zamboanga del Norte
A GERMAN national was found dead in his home in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Monday. Police Regional Office Zamboanga Peninsula Information Officer Helen Galvez identified the German national as Harold Mol Ruphus, 60, a resident of the village of Ubay, Polanco, Zamboanga del Norte.
