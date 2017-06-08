Former Marawi City mayor arrested for rebellion

CAGAYAN DE ORO. Former Marawi City Mayor Fajad Umpar Salic was arrested in a police checkpoint at San Martin village, Villanueva town, Misamis Oriental around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 7. FORMER Marawi City Mayor Fajad Umpar Salic was arrested in a police checkpoint at San Martin village, Villanueva town, Misamis Oriental around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 7. Salic was on board his white Ford Ranger pick-up truck with plate number AFA 1151 when he was flagged down by policemen belonging to the Misamis Oriental Provincial Public Safety Company.

