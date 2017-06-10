Former CIA chief David Petraeus says ...

Former CIA chief David Petraeus says war in south-east Asia 'a big concern' for Australia

The war launched by so-called Islamic State in south-east Asia in recent weeks will be a big problem for Australia for decades, according to a top US military and intelligence figure. A force of about 500 Daesh fighters took control of the city of Marawi in the Philippines five weeks ago and the Philippines army has failed to retake it, despite fierce daily fighting.

