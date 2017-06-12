Foreign Influence Prolonging Fight Ag...

Foreign Influence Prolonging Fight Against Militants in Philippines

Foreign influence is adding an unwelcome new mystery to the Philippine government's battle against a violent Muslim group that some suspect is not even fighting for a religious cause. Armed Forces of the Philippines say they have cut the Maute Group, a suspected terrorist organization on the southern island Mindanao, to "remnants" after fighting it since May 23. They have killed scores and captured the parents of two brothers who started the group.

