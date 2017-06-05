Flags to fly half-mast on Tuesday after Philippines marks independence

Volunteers wipe their tears as they remember soldiers and civilians who were killed during the government troops' assault against the insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, during the national flag raising to mark Independence day in Marawi City, Philippines June 12, 2017. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco THE PHILIPPINES Armed Forces have requested all government agencies to fly their flags at half-mast on Tuesday, as fighting with Islamic militants enters its fourth week in the city of Marawi.

