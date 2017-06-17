First in the Philippines: Starmobile ...

First in the Philippines: Starmobile begins local assembly of UNO B208 featurephone

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Filipino technology company Star Telecom Alliance Resources, Inc. , the parent of smartphone brand Starmobile, announced today the start of its mobile phone production efforts in the Philippines as it starts assembly of 20,000 units of the UNO B208 featurephone in a facility in Calamba, Laguna. This ground-breaking effort officially makes Starmobile the first Filipino brand to assemble mobile phones locally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC