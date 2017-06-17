First in the Philippines: Starmobile begins local assembly of UNO B208 featurephone

Filipino technology company Star Telecom Alliance Resources, Inc. , the parent of smartphone brand Starmobile, announced today the start of its mobile phone production efforts in the Philippines as it starts assembly of 20,000 units of the UNO B208 featurephone in a facility in Calamba, Laguna. This ground-breaking effort officially makes Starmobile the first Filipino brand to assemble mobile phones locally.

