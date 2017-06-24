Fire destroys P2-M government propert...

Fire destroys P2-M government properties in Pagadian City

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

AT LEAST P2 million worth of government properties went up in smoke in an almost two-hour fire in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Saturday. The Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office reported that the fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, June 22, in the village of San Francisco, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC