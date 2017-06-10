Fighting resumes in Philippines after Ramadan ceasefire
Manila, June 26 The Philippine Armed Forces and IS-linked militants on Monday resumed fighting in Marawi region after an eight-hour ceasefire to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday. Military spokesperson Restituto Padilla told Efe news that the armed forces had launched new offensives to recover the area taken by the terrorists after a relatively quiet Sunday.
