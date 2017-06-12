Fight vs terrorism, illegal drugs hig...

Fight vs terrorism, illegal drugs highlight Independence Day messages

SPEAKERS during Monday's celebration of the 119th Independence Day celebration in Negros Oriental sounded off calls for peace with their messages focusing on terrorism, the war on illegal drugs and the Marawi siege. Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo led the Freedom Day celebration with Secretary Judy Taguiwalo of the Department of Social Welfare and Development as guest of honor and speaker.

Chicago, IL

