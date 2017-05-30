Exclusive: General leading Philippine...

Exclusive: General leading Philippine battle with Islamists relieved of command

Soldiers walk along the main street in Mapandi village as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. The general leading an offensive against pro-Islamic State militants holed up in a southern Philippine town has been relieved of his command, an army spokesman said on Friday, the 11th day of the country's biggest security crisis in years.

