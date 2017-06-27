Electoral tribunal orders turnover of May 2016 poll records
THE House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal has ordered the Commission on Elections and the Cagayan de Oro City treasurer to turn over the May 2016 election records for the city's First Congressional District in connection with the protest filed by Lourdes Candy Darimbang against Congressman Rolando Uy.
