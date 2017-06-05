Duterte to extremists: No talks even ...

Duterte to extremists: No talks even if you kill hostages

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday that he will not negotiate with militants aligned with the Islamic State group who are holding hostages in a besieged southern city, and that he has ordered troops to kill the gunmen even if they slaughter the hostages.

