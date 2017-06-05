Duterte shares boodle fight meal with soldiers, police
AS A sign of gratitude for their bravery, President Rodrigo Duterte joined a boodle fight with 500 military and police peacemakers stopped the alleged Abu Sayyaf members in the towns of Inabanga and Clarin, Bohol Province last April. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa inyo that you stayed true to your mandate," Duterte said, which elicited a round of applause from the soldiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC