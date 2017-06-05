Duterte shares boodle fight meal with...

Duterte shares boodle fight meal with soldiers, police

AS A sign of gratitude for their bravery, President Rodrigo Duterte joined a boodle fight with 500 military and police peacemakers stopped the alleged Abu Sayyaf members in the towns of Inabanga and Clarin, Bohol Province last April. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa inyo that you stayed true to your mandate," Duterte said, which elicited a round of applause from the soldiers.

