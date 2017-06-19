Duterte: Dipolog-Dumaguete route bein...

Duterte: Dipolog-Dumaguete route being guarded vs terrorists

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the government forces to specifically guard the waters between Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte and Dumaguete, Negros Oriental to prevent the Maute terror group from entering Visayas. Duterte told reporters during his visit to the 401st Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division Advance Command Post in Butuan City on Saturday that there is a possibility that the Maute militants could escape Mindanao using this route.

Chicago, IL

