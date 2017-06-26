Displaced and desperate: 'I will never go back to Marawi'

Following a shock attack by ISIS-aligned militants which captured the southern Philippines city of Marawi last month, hundreds of thousands of its weary citizens have fled the horror of life under the control of jihadists -- a horror compounded by a relentless campaign of bombing by the Armed Forces of the Philippines . With echoes of ISIS' impact on communities across Iraq and Syria, thousands have left everything they knew to escape the militants' clutches.

