Desecration of Philippines cathedral draws wide condemnation

Muslim religious and political leaders in the Philippines have joined in the barrage of condemnation of the desecration of a Catholic cathedral by terrorist gunmen in the besieged city of Marawi. "Let it be known to all that Islam commands all Muslims even in war time to protect places of worship," read a statement issued June 7 by the National Ulama Conference of the Philippines, which represents the Muslim leaders.

Chicago, IL

