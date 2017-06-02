Deadly casino attack fuels Philippine...

Deadly casino attack fuels Philippines security concerns

Read more: The Peninsula

MANILA: Security experts and patrons at a Philippines casino on Friday expressed alarm at the apparent ease with which a lone gunman was able gain entry to the building before opening fire and starting a blaze that killed more than 30 people. The attack at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex lasted more than six hours before the unidentified gunman was found dead in a hotel room from an apparent suicide.

Chicago, IL

