Davao's Malagos Chocolate wins 2 bronzes in London tilt

Five-year old homegrown Malagos Chocolate snatched two bronzes at the 2017 Academy of Chocolate in London for its sweetened dark chocolates only two weeks after it won silver in the same competition for its 100% unsweetened dark chocolate under drinking category last June 5. Malagos Chocolate's 65% dark chocolates and 72% dark chocolates shared the bronze with eight other premium chocolate brands produced in seven different countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

