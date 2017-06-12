Civilians in Philippines town of Mara...

Civilians in Philippines town of Marawi make daring escape from fighting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Rescued policemen and civilians who were trapped during fighting between government troops against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, answer questions during a conference in Marawi city, Philippines on June 13, 2017. Photo - Reuters Rescued policemen and civilians who were trapped during fighting between government troops against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, answer questions during a conference in Marawi city, Philippines on June 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC